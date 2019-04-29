Oman Air wins again at World Travel Awards

MUSCAT: At the 2019 World Travel Awards Middle East ceremony held recently at Warner Bros World in Abu Dhabi, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman has been named the ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline: Business Class’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline: Economy Class.’ The airline’s in-flight magazine, ‘Wings of Oman’, was also handed the title, ‘Middle East’s Leading Inflight Magazine.’

Oman Air is delighted to once again be voted as the “Middle East’s Leading Airline 2019: Business Class” and “Middle East’s Leading Airline 2019: Economy Class”. This means that the airline has now been awarded the “Middle East’s Leading Airline: Business Class” title every year since 2016 (as well as in 2014); and the “Middle East’s Leading Airline: Economy Class” title for six years running — from 2014 through to 2019.

A win at the annual World Travel Awards is the ultimate travel and tourism industry accolade. Voted for by travel and tourism professionals and consumers worldwide, the honour recognises the commitment to excellence, which each winner has demonstrated.

Commenting on the World Travel Awards, Abdulaziz bin Saud al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oman Air, said: “Winning three categories of the prestigious World Travel Awards is a remarkable achievement for Oman Air, especially when we were pitted against some of the world’s largest airlines. These wins are very important to Oman Air as they indicate that our staff are continually raising the bar in service excellence to provide a safe and wonderfully enjoyable flying experience for our guests. At the same time, we are proud to be expanding our global reach as we fly to an increasing number of new destinations, and continue to add new aircraft to our fleet. Although the category of ‘Leading Inflight Magazine’ was previously a part of the World Travel Awards, this is the first time the same category was included in the WTA Middle East. And we are delighted to be the first winner in this new category.” The World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. The brand is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality in the travel industry. — ONA

