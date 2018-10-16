Oman Air voted best airline

CRETE, Greece: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has been awarded the Signum Virtutis, the seal of excellence, part of the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 2018. The airline was voted winner for the best airline in the Middle East, Africa and Europe. Competitors included leading airlines from around the world. The ceremony at the five-star Out of the Blue Capsis Elite Resort, in Crete, Greece and was attended by leading representatives of the hospitality and luxury industry from all over the world and from all sectors.

The seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, known as the “Oscars of Luxury,” are selected from the votes cast by the trade and public.

Abdulaziz al Raisi, Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “It is an honour and pleasure to be awarded for Excellence in this prestigious ceremony. This award win reflects our continuous efforts as an airline to maintain our leading position in the industry. At Oman Air we have set a high standard when it comes to our product offerings and onboard experience, and it is immensely gratifying and motivating to see Oman Air recognised as an airline of distinction. I am really appreciative of everyone who voted for us.” This award comes in the wake of a multitude of accolades presented in 2018 including Middle East’s Leading Airline Business & Economy Class 2018 awards at World Travel Awards. Other recent award wins include Oman Air being named “Asia’s Top Outstanding Airline” by leading travel magazine, NOW Travel Asia, as well as receiving a four-star rating in the category of Major Regional Airline in the 2019 APEX Official Airline Ratings, during a ceremony held in Boston, USA. — ONA

