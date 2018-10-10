Oman Air to receive nine new planes next year

Oman Air has celebrated the delivery of its fifth of 30 Boeing 737 MAX 8s it has on order. This comes at a time when the airline is continuing its trajectory of rapid growth and expansion. Meanwhile, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman is expected to receive a total of 9 more 737 MAX 8s next year.

By the end of this year, Oman Air will be receiving two more Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, one of which will feature the new First Class product which boasts 8 private suites, 24 Business Class seats and 232 Economy seats.

The advanced airplanes will help Oman Air meet its commitment to further enhance operational efficiency by flying a young, modern and safe fleet.

The 737 MAX family is designed to offer customers exceptional performance, with lower per-seat costs and an extended range to open up new destinations in the single-aisle market. The MAX family provides operators a 14 per cent improvement over today’s most efficient single-aisle airplanes, in addition to the highest efficiency, reliability and passenger comfort.

Following the launch of new routes to Istanbul and Casablanca in June and July respectively, Oman Air will be launching direct flights from Muscat to Moscow on October 30 and reintroducing flights to The Maldives in October 28.

Related