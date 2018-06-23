Oman Air to receive new Boeing Dreamliner next week

MUSCAT: Oman Air will celebrate the arrival of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner on June 28, Thursday. Abdulaziz bin Saud al Raeesi, CEO of Oman Air, said that the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner comes to cope with the ambitious plans adopted by the company’s management to enhance the national carrier’s services and in line with the needs of the aviation and tourism industry in the Sultanate, in addition to a response to the passengers’ needs in order to provide them with a leading luxury in this industry.

He added in a statement to ONA that the company is working within its ambitious expansion programme at the level of fleet and network to have 70 aircraft by 2023 with flights to 60 destinations. He affirmed the commitment of the national carrier to work continuously to improve its products at a time when the fleet and network are expanding dynamically and steadily, with the development of its brand. He further said that the first class in Boeing 787-9 is characterised by a very long closed cabins with privacy doors (55 inches), a fully flat 180-degree bed, an electric touch screen to control the backrest, a privacy barrier and other features. — ONA

