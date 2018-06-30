Oman Air to launch new route to Casablanca from today

MUSCAT: Oman Air will commence its new flight from Muscat to the Moroccan City of Casablanca today. The national carrier of the Sultanate is looking into further expanding its fleet and destination network as the airline continues to grow its operations out of its hub in Muscat. The service to Casablanca will be operated by Dreamliner (787-800) and will depart from Muscat four times per week flying to Mohammed V International Airport. With a flight time of 8 hours and 50 minutes, Flight WY171 will depart Muscat on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The new route between Oman and Morocco will strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries, enhance the trading and tourism prospects. — ONA

