Oman Air to cancel number of flights

Muscat: Oman Air said it will cancel a number of flights between March 12 and 19th due to the grounding of our 737-Max fleet.

“Please note that all guests will be automatically re-accommodated on to alternative/next available flights,” the airline said.

In the event if guests are not satisfied with the rebooked option, one additional free date change may be offered subject to the following conditions:

Rebooking must be in the same class as originally booked only.

Rebooked flight date must be within 30 days of originally booked flight.

Refunds only as per ticketed fare rules.

Re-routes only as per ticketed fares rules.

Oman Air’s primary and over-rising consideration is the safety and well-being of its staff and guests.