Oman Air suspends flights to Pakistan

Muscat: Oman Air has suspended operations to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore until further notice as Pakistan airspace has been closed for commercial operations, the airline informed on Wednesday. The airline has urged passengers to contact the airline offices or the call center for further information.

SalamAir, which also operates flights to Pakistan, told the Observer no decision has been taken yet.

Pakistan closed its airspace on Wednesday, the civil aviation authority and the military said.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) tweeted that it “has officially closed its airspace for domestic and international flights until further notice”, while a Pakistani military spokesman said the decision had been taken “due to the environment”.

A CAA source told AFP that all airlines had been notified to “suspend their operations in Pakistan until further notice”.

At least five Indian airports were also closed and scores of flights were being cancelled, aviation authorities there said on condition of anonymity.

The Aviation Authority of India did not immediately respond to requests for official comment.