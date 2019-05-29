Oman Air starts new services to Alexandria, Egypt

MUSCAT: Oman Air commences direct flights to Egyptian city of Alexandria from 31st May 2019, the airline’s said in a statement.

Alexandria, Egypt’s second-largest city, is a major economic and industrial centre.

Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer Abdulaziz Al-Raisi said: “we are pleased to be offering direct services into the beautiful city of Alexandria, Egypt’s most important seaport, where more than 70% of the country’s imports and exports passes through. Commencement of direct services into Alexandria will allow Oman Air to further expand trade ties between our two countries, as well as drive growth in tourism numbers in both directions. Oman shares an excellent bilateral relation with Egypt, and this new route will further strengthen it. We are confident the sizeable Egyptian diaspora in Oman, consisting of investors and business communities, as well as residents and citizens of Oman, will find the addition of this second destination to Egypt, a welcomed addition to our expanding network”.

Paul Starrs, Chief Commercial Officer of Oman Air commented: “We have started 2019 on a strong note, and this year has been an exciting one for Oman Air. The commencement of our new Alexandria services is another significant step forward for the airline. These flights will be operated on a seasonal service basis during the summer schedule of 2019. This is in line with Oman Air’s strategy of optimising its resources to meet seasonal traffic flows during periods of high demand. The early indications are positive for this new route. We are encouraged with the strong forward bookings, and are confident our new services into Alexandria will be successful”.