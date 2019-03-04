Oman Air signs revised codeshare with Turkish Airlines

Muscat: Oman Air and Turkish Airlines have revised the codeshare agreement on Monday. Under the revised agreement, Oman Air will codeshare on Turkish Airlines operating flights to Rome, Copenhagen and Algiers while Turkish Airlines will codeshare on Oman Air operating flights to Salalah.

The codeshare agreement allows passengers to benefit from the outstanding products and services offered by both carriers on these routes. Abdulaziz bin Saud al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, said, “Oman Air is happy and proud to be associating with Turkish Airlines which is a globally recognised network carrier. It is an ideal partner for Oman Air, which has justifiably attracted a reputation for offering the highest levels of comfort, luxury and outstanding service. As we continue to expand globally, codeshare agreements such as this help us spread our wings to newer destinations and bring us more partners and guests.”

Bilal Eksi, Turkish Airlines Deputy Chairman and CEO, said “Witnessing Oman Air’s direct flights to Istanbul within the scope of our existing codeshare agreement has always pleased us. And now extending this agreement in order to further maximise the travel opportunities offered to our passengers through our networks made us more glad. We believe that this enhancement with Oman Air will further explore cooperation opportunities for both airlines together with growing relations between our countries.”

Oman Air and Turkish Airlines currently operate one daily flight each on the Muscat-Istanbul route under reciprocal codeshare agreement.

The schedule of these flights are designed to complement each other by allowing same day return trip at Muscat and Istanbul, and offer convenient connections at both hubs through the respective airlines’ network.

Turkish Airlines, a member of Star Alliance, operates to 306 cities in 124 countries around the world, comprising of 49 domestic and 257 international destinations. — ONA

