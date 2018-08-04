Oman Air signed in as official carrier of Ironman

MUSCAT: The iconic and internationally acclaimed sporting event Ironman 70.3 will be held in the Sultanate, supported by the Ministry of Tourism (MoT). The triathlon competition will be held in the capital city of Muscat, which will create a perfect backdrop for Ironman 70.3, offering guests an opportunity to visit Muscat and enjoy the hospitality of the city and the people of Oman. In the run up to the Ironman 70.3, Oman will also host its first ever 5i50 triathlon on November 18.

It is with pride that Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman will be supporting the event as the official carrier. Through this event thousands of athletes and spectators are expected to flock to Muscat. Oman Air offers up to 200 flights per day into Muscat which will ensure an easy and seamless access to all those that are participating in the event. Additionally Oman air will offer free bike carriage to the guests that will participate in Ironman event. For those guests that require accommodation and transfer services in addition to the air ticket, Oman Air Holidays has some great packages on offer.

The race is supported by the Oman Ministry of Tourism and the athletes and spectators will be able to enjoy the amazing sceneries surrounding the capital city of Muscat while cheering or completing a 1.9 km (1.2 mile) swim, 90.1 km (56 mile) bike ride and 21.1 km (13.1 mile) run. The Arabian sea provides for a non-wetsuit swim, which will be held in the calm, clear waters beside the attractive suburb of Shatti Al Qurum in downtown Muscat.

The cycling route will also take place across the beach area, where bikers will take a route through all of Muscat’s main attractions including the Royal Opera House, the Muscat Gate, Al Bustan Palace and Al Wadi Al Kabir Road, in addition to 18 November Expressway. The winners will qualify for the International Ironman Championship to be held in Nice, France in 2019.

Abdulaziz al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air said: “We are very well placed to support a range of major events in Oman and offer dedicated services to groups travelling with Oman Air. In the past we have sponsored and supported many events ranging from sports to business and culture, in an effort to promote the diversity of our beautiful country.

From large corporate gatherings to the Extreme Sailing Series, the European Golf Tour, Al Mouj Muscat Marathon and now the Ironman, Oman can be showcased in many different ways attracting a diverse audience to our beautiful country.”

The Ironman 70.3 race is organised by the Ironman Foundation in collaboration with Wanda Sports and Triathlon Middle East. In preparation, the Sultanate will also host the first Triathlon 5i50 in November 2018 where the racers will have to swim 1.5 km, bike 40 km and run 10 km.

