Oman Air, Salam Air suspend flights to Pakistan

Muscat: Oman Air and Salam Air suspended operations to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore until further notice as Pakistan airspace has been closed for commercial operations, the airline informed on Wednesday.

All passengers traveling to/coming from Pakistan via Oman Air, Salam Air urged to contact the airline offices or the call center for further information.

Earlier, Pakistan closed its airspace on Wednesday, the civil aviation authority and the military said.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) tweeted that it has officially closed its airspace for domestic and international flights until further notice, while a Pakistani military spokesman said the decision had been taken due to the environment.

CAA source told AFP that all airlines had been notified to suspend their operations in Pakistan until further notice.

At least five Indian airports closed and scores of flights cancelled, aviation authorities said on a condition of anonymity.

India Aviation Authority did not immediately respond to requests for official comment.