Muscat: Oman Air has resumed our flights to Lahore in Pakistan starting from March 3, the company said in a statement.

Oman Air resumed flights to Islamabad and Karachi from March 1, which were suspended last week following the closure of airspace in Pakistan.

SalamAir resumed flight to Karachi from March 1, but services to Multan and Sialkot remain cancelled until further notice, the company said.