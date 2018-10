MUSCAT: Oman Air will resume services between Muscat and Male, the capital of Maldives, on Sunday through its new Boeing 737 aircraft.

Flights from Muscat to the Maldives will be on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and will take about three and a half hours, while the return flights will be scheduled for four flights on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Oman Air’s resumption of flights to the Maldives is due to its beaches, blue lakes and vast coral reefs, including more than 1,000 coral islands, making it one of the most popular tourist destinations as visitors from all over the world are constantly increasing.

MOSCOW FLIGHTS: Oman Air will also launch its first direct daily flights between Muscat and the Russian capital of Moscow on Tuesday as part of its fleet expansion programme and the air network.

The daily service will be operated to Moscow / Domodedovo International Airport on board the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, which includes 12 business class seats and 150 economy class seats.

Flight WY 181, which takes about 5 hours and 55 minutes from Muscat, will take off at 2:55 pm to reach Moscow at 7:15 pm local time.

While the return flight WY 182 from Moscow will depart at 12:00 am to reach the new passenger terminal at Muscat International Airport at 6:55 am. Oman Air’s new route to Moscow is the third destination launched by the national carrier this year after it launched the Istanbul and Casablanca destinations in June and July respectively.

The launch of the Muscat-Moscow route coincided with the statement by the Royal Oman Police, which recently announced that Iran, Russia and China would be included in the list of countries that would allow tourist visas to enter the Sultanate without the need of a local sponsor.

The new service will be the only direct service between the Sultanate and the Russian Federation, which will benefit many business and leisure travellers, as well as providing smooth connections through Oman Air’s hub at Muscat International Airport to destinations around the world. — ONA

