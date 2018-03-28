Oman Air receives official Four Star Airlines Rating

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, received Official Four Star Airlines Rating in the category of Major Regional Airline at the APEX Regional Passenger Choice Awards (PCAs) held in Shanghai on 14 March, 2018.

The Four Star Rating award was received on behalf of Oman Air by Oman Air’s China Country Manager Vincent Tao Lin at the awards ceremony held at the Shanghai Marriott Hotel City Centre. The ceremony was the grand finale of APEX Asia, 2018 event, where airlines and suppliers from around the world gather to exchange ideas and information.

These awards cover Asia and Australia, Africa and the Middle East, and represent the opinions of passengers around the world via the Official Airline Ratings (OARs).

The APEX Official Airline Ratings are new and innovative industry-rating programmes and were created by APEX, in partnership with TripIt from Concur. The ratings allow APEX airline members to receive exclusive access to anonymous insights from their passengers, which can then be used to elevate the passenger experience. TripIt facilitates the collection of validated passenger ratings at scale, and APEX leverages insights to create a global overall ranking of all the airlines, as well as select winners of the Passenger Choice Awards.

Share on: WhatsApp