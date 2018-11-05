Oman Air receives its second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner

Muscat: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, announced the delivery of its second Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, three class configuration, and the eighth in the company’s fleet.

A third Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is scheduled to join the Oman Air’s fleet by December 2018.

Oman Air will also receive nine aircraft of new Boeing 737 Max 8 during 2019.

With the new aircraft being delivered, Oman Air’s fleet comprises three Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, five Boeing 787-5 Dreamliners and six Airbus 330-300, in addition to four Airbus 330-200, five Boeing 737-9 and 21 Boeing 737-8, as well as five Boeing 737 Max 8 and four Embraer 175.