Oman Air offers guests Iftar boxes

MUSCAT: Oman Air has reintroduced its Iftar boxes on select flights. The boxes are available in all cabin classes and feature a creatively-designed Ramadhan Mubarak logo extending best wishes to all passengers during the holy month.

The new Iftar box contains slices of fresh seasonal fruits, an assortment of finger sandwiches, dates and traditional maamoul and laban, enabling Muslim passengers to break their fast with healthy snacks. Specially-designed complimentary bags will also be given to guests in premium cabins.

Ramadhan is an important religious festival during which Oman Air is committed to showcasing its Middle Eastern hospitality to all its guests. Muslim guests will be able to enjoy Ramadhan-themed feature programmes that will run alongside the airline’s renowned in-flight entertainment. Full dining services will still be available for all non-Muslim guests during Ramadhan.

Abdulaziz al Raisi, CEO, Oman Air, said: “We always make every effort to provide a high-quality service for our guests and our Ramadhan offering perfectly demonstrates how we cater to all our guests’ needs. For those travellers observing Ramadhan, this is a convenient way to break their fast. On behalf of Oman Air, we extend to all warmest wishes for a Ramadhan Mubarak.”

