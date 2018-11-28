Oman Air moves crew operations to new facility

Oman Air has officially opened a new state-of-the-art Crew Reporting Centre at its hub in Muscat.

The purpose-built crew terminal is one of the most advanced of its kind in the region, and is fitted with cutting-edge baggage handling systems, electronic check-in kiosks and security and customs scanning equipment. Serving the burgeoning requirements of flight crews and Oman Air Operations Team, the Crew Reporting Centre eliminates the need to access the Departure Terminal at the airport.

The airline will provide user-friendly technology and convenience for its 691 pilots and approximately 1,757 cabin crew during the check-in and briefing processes prior to boarding their flights.

Operating crews will be provided with up-to-date flight information such as flight plans, weather reports, destination information, service protocol and passenger data, for review in dedicated briefing areas within the premises.

