Oman Air launches WhatsApp service

Muscat: Oman Air has introduced a new WhatsApp service which enables its travellers to communicate instantly with airline staff via the popular messaging app. Clients who opt for this service can now receive their booking confirmations, check-in notifications, boarding passes and flight status updates through the app. Abdulaziz al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, said: “Oman Air is increasingly using technology to make the travel experience more stress-free for its guests. This move once again demonstrates our continued commitment to offer our guests with added value and an enhanced travel experience.”

