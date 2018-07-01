Oman Air launches service to Casablanca

MUSCAT, JULY 1 – Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, commenced its new service from Muscat to the Moroccan city of Casablanca on July 1, 2018. The inaugural flight WY171 departed Muscat International Airport at 01.20 after a cake cutting ceremony. The flight arrives in Casablanca at 07.10. This new service to Casablanca is operated by Dreamliner (787-800) and is scheduled to depart Muscat four times per week flying to Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca. Oman Air’s official delegation to Casablanca includes Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism (Guest of Honour), Dr Mohammed al Zaabi, CEO PACA, and a number of Oman Air’s senior management team. The delegation will be received by top ranking officials in Morocco including Oman Ambassador to Morocco.

The launch of the Casablanca service comes at an exciting time for Oman Air, as the airline commenced operations to Istanbul in June. This October, the national carrier is also set to introduce a new service to Moscow as well as relaunch its service to the Maldives. With a flight time of 8 hours and 50 minutes, Flight WY171 will depart Muscat on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 01.20, arriving in Casablanca at 07.10. The return flight WY172 will depart Casablanca four times a week at 08.20 on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, arriving in Muscat International Airport’s new, award-winning passenger terminal at 19.15; a return flight duration of 7 hours and 50 minutes.

The direct flight between Morocco and Oman benefits both business and leisure travellers, strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. What’s more, travellers from Morocco can take advantage of Oman Air’s seamless connections via Oman Air’s hub, Muscat International Airport, to a wide range of destinations across the globe. The launch of this route is a significant milestone for Oman Air and is in direct response to customer demand,” said Oman Air in a statement.

