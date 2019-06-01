Oman Air launches Athens flight

Athens, JUNE 1 – Oman Air has commenced its new daily direct service between Greece and Oman, with the first flight from Muscat International Airport reaching Athens International Airport on Saturday. The inaugural flight, WY 193 departed Muscat International Airport at 14:35 and arrived in Athens at 7:50 pm local time. With a flight time of approximately six hours, the return flight WY 194 departs Athens International Airport at 00:20, arriving into the award-winning new passenger terminal at Muscat International Airport at 07:15 am on Sunday.

Oman Air’s official delegation to Athens included Laurent Recoura, Senior Vice-President, International Sales, and Jamal al Azki, Regional Vice-President, Oman. Honorary Consul of Greece in the Sultanate of Oman Dr Elias Nikolakopoulos accompanied the delegation to Athens. Abdulaziz al Raisi, Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Since we announced this route last year, we have seen strong interest to this destination, both from the travel trade community and leisure travellers. We expect this daily service connecting Muscat with Athens to further stimulate economic, trade and business relations between our two countries. Apart from strengthening and opening up new business opportunities between Greece and Oman, our flights will also act as a catalyst in attracting more Greek tourists to our beautiful country, Oman.”

Paul Starrs, Chief Commercial Officer of Oman Air, said: “Our new service will provide more choice and greater convenience for travellers. We are confident that the addition of Athens onto our expanding global network will be appreciated by the business communities, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as holiday seekers looking for new travel experiences.” The new service between Muscat and Athens is the airline’s 54th destination and second route launched this year after Alexandria, Egypt, and is part of Oman Air’s fleet and network expansion programme, which will see the airline operate up to 70 aircraft to around 60 destinations by 2022. On Friday, Oman Air launched its 53rd destination to Alexandria, Egypt.