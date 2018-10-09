Oman Air launches a WhatsApp Service

Muscat: Oman Air has introduced a new WhatsApp service which enables its guests to communicate instantly with airline staff via the popular messaging app.

Clients who opt for this service can now receive their booking confirmations, check-in notifications, boarding passes, flight status updates in addition to other requested information,

directly through the messaging app.

The service offers secure, efficient and personalised customer interaction between the airline and the customer, with no third party interference.

Eng. Abdulaziz Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, said: “Oman Air is increasingly using technology to boost its operations and make the travel experience more stress-free for its guests. This move once again demonstrates our continued commitment to offer our guests with added value and an enhanced travel experience.”

Dr. Khalid Abdulwahab Al Balushi, Senior Manager Call Centers, commented: “This Business solution will enable us to reach out to more passengers as it is one of the most popular messaging

applications worldwide. The new service will go a long way towards enhancing the customer experience for today’s always-connected customers. Furthermore, the WhatsApp feature is in line

with the Oman Air’s journey to digitalisation.”

Oman Air Guests can simply access the service by sending a message to +96871960111. A dedicated team from Oman Air’s call center will adequately handle all guests’ communications. The service is currently available from 8 am to 2 pm with future plans to extend the same to 24/7.

Oman Air remains committed to constantly improving its product, whilst undergoing its dynamic fleet and network expansion, developing its brand and offering its guests an unrivalled experience.