Oman Air introduces more payment options in India

Muscat: Oman Air passengers based out of India can now purchase their flights with payment options that include net banking from all major Indian banks, PayTM, Wallets, as well as EMI (Equal Monthly Instalments).

Oman Air officially launched the new options across on both the Oman Air website and mobile app on February 5 this year. Paul Starrs the CCO of Oman Air stated:

“Alternative forms of payment within local markets give us the ability to customize our offerings to suit our customers’ preferences”

Oman Air guests can book through these payment options with Indian rupees as their booking currency across the whole of India.

Last year Oman Air had introduced Alipay, the popular payment system based in China in its online transactions, which was well-received. Oman Air is currently working on activating more forms of payments for its guests across its network to ensure the booking process on our website is made easier and seamless.