Oman Air increases flights to Salalah

Muscat, July 24 – National carrier Oman Air has increased its frequency of flights to Salalah to cater for the increase in demand from holidaymakers looking to experience the Khareef season which brings in its wake lovely weather conditions and natural beauty. Till September 15, the airline is offering an additional 92,874 seats on the Muscat-Salalah route; an increase of 4,222 extra seats per week in each direction.

Oman Air is also offering 154 flights, providing 13,106 seats on its Salalah-Dubai route.

Over the years, Oman Air has facilitated demand to Salalah during the Khareef season with extra flights to Salalah and this year, in response to demand, the airline has upped capacity by an additional six per cent from 2017.

During the Khareef season, visitors to Dhofar Governorate can enjoy the Salalah Tourism Festival.

Running until August 25, the festival offers a range of religious, economic, cultural, social, sports, arts and recreational events.

Events of importance include the celebration of Renaissance Day, which took place on July 23, fine arts and photography competitions as well as the Holy Quran Memorisation Contest.

Recently quoted figures from Oman’s National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) show that the total number of visitors to Dhofar for Khareef this year stands at 235,113 as of July 21, 2018. This shows a phenomenal growth of 66.4 per cent, against an arrival of 141,259 tourists for the same period of 2017. Oman Air is currently operating up to 200 flights per day from the new state-of-the-art new terminal in Muscat.

