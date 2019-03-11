Oman Air hosts Emergency Response Planning forum

Oman Air recently hosted an engaging forum on Emergency Response Planning which took place at Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) auditorium. The forum was conducted by a team of Malaysian Airlines officials who had flown in from Kuala Lumpur, upon invitation from Oman Air, especially for the event.

The focus of the forum was to provide the attendees from senior management and emergency response teams with an exclusive insight into the experience and lessons learnt from the tragic Malaysian Airlines events in 2014.

The forum was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Zaabi, Chief Executive Office of Public Authority for Civil Aviation, Mustafa al Hinai Oman Aviation Group’s CEO, Abdulaziz al Raisi Oman Air’s CEO, Shaikh Aiman al Hosni Oman Airports’ CEO, Dr Khalfan al Shueili Oman Aviation Services’ CEO, and other senior management members, executives, and staff from a variety of organisations directly involved in Emergency Response Planning.

The delegates were treated to a morning and afternoon of networking, videos, and a series of engaging talks. The team of Malaysian Airlines management officials, led by M Fuad Sharuji, showed videos and shared emergency response planning practices citing the tragic incidents of MH370 and MH17 as examples.

Following the opening insights and videos, the Malaysian Airlines team followed this with a series of talks covering topics such as Legal and Insurance issues and Crisis Communications during and after the incidents, delivered by Shaikh Kamalrulzaman; and family support, call centre management, dark site and family assistance programme by M Amin Serri. The forum was concluded by questions and answers interactive session moderated by Captain Waheed al Subhi, Senior Manager Safety and Emergency Response Planning at Oman Air.

Related