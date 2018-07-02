Oman Air highlights tourism potential of Oman in Morocco

CASABLANCA: Ja’afar bin Juma al Lawati, Deputy Regional Manager for Middle East and Africa at Oman Air affirmed that the Muscat-Casablanca route, operated by the national carrier of the Sultanate by four weekly flights on its 787-778 Dreamliner is witnessing a remarkable turnout from passengers from the Sultanate, or through connections with Oman Air. Al Lawati explained that the turnout on the route came due to competitive fares compared with the various airlines operating flights to Morocco, in addition to the timing of the flight that is most important in connecting passengers to this destination from different destinations of Oman Air in general and from the GCC countries in particular.

He said that special attention is given to transfer passengers to Morocco through Muscat International Airport by minimising the waiting hours.

He added, “This route targets Omani students in Morocco, businessmen and Moroccan communities in different GCC countries. There is tourism and trade activities between Morocco and the GCC countries”.

He further said that since the beginning of the year, Oman Air has witnessed a good operating rate in all its routes to the different countries of the world as a result of the tourism promotion and competitive fares adopted by the company, as well as selecting the appropriate times to connect different destinations of the carrier. He added that the new Muscat International Airport contributed to facilitate traffic between the east and the west.

During the conference, a documentary was screened highlighting the tourism potentials, different terrains, beaches along the coasts of the Sultanate and the large infrastructure projects, such as the new Muscat International Airport, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and other projects and landmarks that attract tourists.

