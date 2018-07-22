Oman Air goes up 9 places in Skytrax ranking

LONDON: Oman Air has advanced 9 positions in Skytrax World Ranking for the best airlines in the world for 2018. Oman Air was ranked 44th at the global level, instead of 53rd in 2017. It was also ranked 4th in the Arab world after Qatar Airways, Fly Emirates and Etihad Airways. Skytrax, the world’s leading airline rating agency, has ranked Oman Air as a four-star airline. Singapore topped the 2018 ranking after it came second last year while Qatar Airways came in second place after being ranked first last year. Japan’s All Nippon Airways finished third, Fly Emirates, owned by Dubai government came fourth and EVA Air of Taiwan came fifth. — ONA

