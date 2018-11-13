Oman Air gets top rank for ‘Fly Quiet’ at Heathrow

Muscat: Oman Air has been recognised as the second cleanest and quietest carrier in contributing to the reduction of the noise footprint at UK’s Heathrow Airport. The airline comes in behind Polish flag carrier LOT, making it the first best long-haul performer in “fly quiet and green” chart in Q3 2018.

This positive ranking comes as a result of the airline investing in modernising its fleet, phasing out the use of its older aircraft and replacing with eco-friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners on the London Heathrow service.

Heathrow’s latest ‘Fly Quiet and Green’ league table, which ranks the performance of the top 50 airlines on seven noise and emission metrics, places Oman Air in second position; climbing up 26 places over the last quarter.

Eng Abdul Aziz al Raisi, Chief Executive Officer, Oman Air said: “I am extremely proud to see Oman Air rank highly in the Fly Quiet and Green league table. We have made a conscious effort to improve our performance, firstly by working closely with the teams at Heathrow Airport to improve our environmental impact on the service as well as the airport’s neighbours.

Upgrading the aircraft on the London Heathrow service to the quieter more efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliners has also had a positive impact and is an example of our commitment to operating the cleanest, quietest and most efficient flights possible across our growing international network. I take tremendous pride in the work we have done thus far and I am just as proud to see our efforts recognised by one of the world’s leading airports.”