Oman Air flight WY204 returns to Mumbai due to technical problem
Muscat: Oman Air flight WY204 operating between Mumbai and Muscat was forced to return to Mumbai airport shortly after take-off due to a technical problem. The pilots followed mandatory safety procedures, and the aircraft has landed safely, according to the statement released by Oman Air.
Oman Air apologies for the inconvenience caused to its affected passengers. The safety of all its guests and crew remains the airline’s priority. –ONA