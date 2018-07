Muscat: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, announced today that flight no WY852 scheduled from Guangzhou-Muscat has been diverted to Kunming Changshui Airport due to some technical issues. Oman Air has made arrangements to re-accommodate all passengers to their respective destinations via alternate flights. And, the last passenger will leave Kunming Changshui Airport by tomorrow morning.

