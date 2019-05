Muscat: Two Muscat-bound flights of Oman Air were diverted to neighbouring airports due to torrential rains in the city on Sunday evening, reported the national airline, Oman Air.

The flight WY 338 from Kathmandu was diverted to Sharjah while flight WY284 was diverted to Dubai Airport.

“We deeply regret any inconvenience caused to our passengers,” the airline said in a statement.