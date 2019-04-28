Oman Air flight cancellations

MUSCAT: As a result of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) directives on suspending operations of Boeing 737 Max aircraft, Oman Air has announced further cancellations of flights from May 1-31. “Passengers will be re-booked on alternative or next available flights to their destinations,” the airline said. Earlier, the national airline cancelled flights for the period between March 28 and April 30, third in the series of flight cancellations announced since the grounding of the aircraft. The affected destinations include Colombo, Kuwait, Bahrain, Riyadh, Salalah, Nairobi, Tehran, Hyderabad, Mashhad, Karachi, Goa, Mumbai, Dammam, Amman, Kuala Lumpur, Milan, Dubai and Jakarta.

Related