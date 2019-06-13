Oman Air cabin crew gets new uniform

Muscat: The Sultanate’s national carrier, Oman Air, on Thursday launched new uniform for their cabin crew.

Launching on London Heathrow route, the new style uniform will be introduced across the network in phases, the airlines said in a statement.

Oman Air’s brand new line of cabin crew uniforms represent a sophisticated and spectacular evolution in style. Developed by Oman Air’s in-house product development and brand team, the new style elevates the Oman Air brand to new heights. At the same time, the design of the outfit and accessories are inspired by the Sultanate of Oman’s rich colours, culture, history and heritage. The most prominent design element in the new uniforms is the retention of the beautiful turquoise colour – inspired by the Sea of Oman. For the cabin crew, this turquoise tone evokes self-confidence and for the guests, symbolizes warmth and friendliness.

Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer, explained, “Inspired by the rich elements of Oman, our new uniform is a testimony that style can be derived from our own inspiring landscapes and surroundings. It was a richly rewarding experience working on this project and we are very proud and excited to now introduce the brand new uniforms on our Oman Air flights. The tremendous amount of effort and time dedicated by our team working through multiple design iterations, and modifications before the precise styling and overall look was achieved in each garment, is indeed praiseworthy.”

Oman Air stewardesses will wear a one-piece dress with a flattering and flowing cut that falls neatly below the knees. The cut and shades has been developed to ensure that it is both comfortable and elegant for various nationalities and profiles. This will be accentuated by a sophisticated and unique main jacket in the same colour, meticulously tailored to convey flair and elegance, including a newly designed hatlet and veil that will bring an air of old world glamour and charm. Oman Air guests will be able to distinguish its Cabin Directors onboard through a darker teal shade for stewardesses in the same cut contrasted with a golden hatlet and veil. Stewards will showcase modern suit cut in the dark teal with a turquoise tie. Male Cabin Directors will be easily distinguished with a grey vest and gold tie. After boarding, during flight, Oman Air stewardesses will remove their hatlets and veil and be ready to serve their guests with a dinner jacket during meal service and a contrasting floral scarf embodying all the seasonal colors of the country, from the beauty of the turquoise seat, the golden sunset and the magenta pinks of roses in the mountain bloom.