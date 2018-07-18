Muscat, July 18— Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, is delighted to introduce Mr Ghaith Mohammed Al Darmaki as the new Oman Air Senior Vice President of the IT department. He joins the airline at a vital time of network and fleet expansion.

Mr Al Darmaki, an Omani national, has a strong track record of proven success in leading teams across many effective platforms in previous IT roles. His new position will focus on ensuring the correct use of information technology across Oman Air, and developing the IT strategy in alignment with airline’s overall business strategy.

Mr Al Darmaki said: “I am delighted to be joining Oman Air at such an exciting time. So much has already been achieved in 2018 alone, with the opening of the new airport terminal in Muscat and the ambitious fleet expansion. I am proud to accept the position of Senior Vice President of the IT department and I am confident I have the right industry experience to deliver success. I look forward to working with the Oman Air team and contributing towards the dynamic development of the airline.”

Oman Air continues to go from strength to strength with its strategic expansion plans. Mr Al Darmaki joins Oman Air at an exciting time, with the airline recently taking delivery of its first 3-class Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner which boasts eight private suites, and launch of new routes to Casablanca and Istanbul.