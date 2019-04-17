Oman Air announces Ramadan promotion fares

Muscat: Oman Air has announced special Ramadan promotion with fare starting from Omani RO83 in economy class and Omani RO238 on business class.

With fares starting as low as RO83 and RO238 on the economy and business class respectively, the offer provides the guest with an opportunity to explore the airline products during the month of Ramadhan. The special fare offer is valid on return tickets and will be open for booking from April 15 till April 30 with travel validity from May 6 to 28.

The fare is available for guests travelling in economy as well as business class on selected routes, namely Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Cairo, Amman, Zanzibar, Dar Es Salam, Nairobi, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Guangzhou, Manchester, Munich, Milan, Zurich, Casablanca, Istanbul, Islamabad and Lahore.

Jamal al Azki, regional vice president – Oman, Oman Air, said: “Oman Air is very happy to announce the special Ramadan promotion for its valued guests as a gesture of goodwill for their loyalty and patronage extended to us.

For further information on this special promotion including how to book flights please visit www.omanair.com or the local Oman Air Sales Office or travel agent (terms & conditions apply). To avail the promotional fare, the journey will have to commence and terminate from either Muscat or Salalah. We are continuing with our trajectory of rapid growth and expansion plans that began in 2018, having already announced two new routes for 2019, namely Athens and Alexandria.”