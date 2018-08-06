Oman Air announces new codeshare pact with Lufthansa

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate, is continuing its expansion across Europe by extending its codeshare agreement with Lufthansa.

Under the expanded codeshare agreement, passengers can now travel on Oman Air flights from Muscat International Airport and connect to Madrid, Brussels, Vienna and Prague from Lufthansa’s Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

The agreement offers travellers even better connectivity and an extended range of services between Muscat and Europe. Guests of both airlines will benefit from the greater convenience and the agreement is the latest step in developing closer links between Oman Air and Lufthansa, both of which share a commitment to deliver excellence in customer service.

Lufthansa will continue to codeshare with Oman Air on Oman Air-operated services from both Frankfurt and Munich to Muscat and vice versa, allowing their guests to experience the hospitality and service of Oman Air. Oman Air’s guests will be spoilt for choice as they will be able to fly onwards to Brussels Airport (BRU), Vienna International Airport (VIE), Vaclav Havel Airport Prague (PRG) and Madrid-Barajas Airport (MAD) in Europe. Both Oman Air and Lufthansa offer outstanding choice for customers and the new codeshare between the two airlines will maximise the travel opportunities offered to passengers through their extensive networks.

Abdulaziz al Raisi, CEO, Oman Air, said, “Strategic codeshares are a crucial way for us to broaden customer choice. Our continued relationship with Lufthansa is very important for Oman Air, and we are delighted to offer our valued guests even better connectivity in Europe.”

To avail of these European destinations, Oman Air’s guests can book flights via the Oman Air’s website to and from Madrid, Brussels, Vienna and Prague from Muscat International Airport, connecting through Frankfurt International Airport (FRA) or Munich Airport (MUC). To ensure guests have a seamless travel experience, passengers will be able to check in their baggage, and receive boarding passes for the final destination.

