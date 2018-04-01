Oman Air announces codeshare with Bangkok Airways

Business Reporter –

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has announced a new codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways, offering greater connectivity and an extended range of services between Muscat and popular cities in Thailand.

The new agreement, which commenced from April 1, 2018 was signed by Aboudy Nasser, Senior Vice President of Network Planning & Revenue Management for Oman Air and Pakorn Rattanarod, Director of Route Profitability and Alliance for Bangkok Airways.

Under the agreement, Oman Air will put its “WY” designator code on Bangkok Airways flights, serving eight domestic routes. This includes well-known destinations in Thailand such as Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi, Lampang, Trat, Sukhothai and Samui.

Thailand is an increasingly important market for Oman Air and the growth in passenger numbers on Thailand routes is a testament to Oman Air’s high quality service and the ongoing support of the airline’s valued guests. Oman Air’s guests travelling on Bangkok Airways will enjoy the boutique airline’s high level of service, lounge access and in-flight meal.

Codeshares are an important part of Oman Air’s expansion strategy, providing greater choice, convenience and a seamless travel experience. The codeshare will support Oman Air and Bangkok Airways operations between the two countries and allow more travel options and facilities to Oman Air guests.

