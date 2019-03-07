Oman adjudged best Arab tourist destination

BERLIN: The Sultanate of Oman has won the award for the best tourist destination of the Arab region. The award was given as a result of a survey of experts of travel and tourism industry of Germany conducted by “Go Asia” for the year 2019. The survey concluded that Oman is the best tourist destination and highly preferred by travel and tourism agencies and organisations and institutions concerned.

The survey covered a sample of 3,000 German tourism officials of various levels who voted for Oman as their most preferred tourism destination in the entire Arab region.

Salim bin Adai al Mamari, Director General of Promotion in the Ministry of Tourism, said that the Sultanate won this award for the third time as best Arab tourist destination. He said that this award confirmed the attraction of Oman among the German tourism officials. This would help travel agencies and tourist companies in their promotion drive for the Sultanate among their customers, he said.

Salem al Mamari said that for the first time the Sultanate had won third prize as best tourism destination of the Arab world, the second time it got second prize and the third time it won first prize as the most preferred tourism destination of the Arab world. This shows the growth of Oman in the German travel and tourism market.

Al Mamari said that the GoAsia Foundation of Germany awards prizes to the best airlines, best tour operators and tourist destinations.

He said that this award has strongly motivated the efforts and plans for promotion of Oman’s tourism in Germany and European market. This is according to the pace of development of the tourism sector in the Sultanate, both in the hotel infrastructure and visa facilities for entering into Oman.

Meanwhile, Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, met Thomas Bareiß, Minister of State for Economic and Energy Affairs of Germany, and discussed bilateral relationship and cooperation between the two countries in the area of tourism.

Al Mehrzi also met his Lebanese counterpart and had deliberations on relations and cooperation between Oman and Lebanon. He also met Gloria Guevara Manzo, President & CEO World Travel & Tourism Council. During the meeting, they discussed global tourism developments and growth as well as employment opportunities created in this sector at various levels.

He also met officials of several international tourism companies and discussed investments in the sector, facilities provided by the Sultanate to investors and its advantages.

There was huge turnout in the pavilion of the Sultanate on the first day of ITB Berlin. The visitors of various nationalities learnt about the tourism components for which Oman is known in the world. They were also informed about the facilities given by various organisations of the country. Various information booklets about the tourism destinations were also distributed at the occasion. The tourism companies and hotel establishments participating in the pavilion of the Sultanate explained to visitors about the packages they offered and their benefits.

On the sidelines, the officials of the Omani hotel and tourism companies held meetings with their foreign counterparts to explore opportunities of cooperation to bring more tourists to the Sultanate.