Oman accords top priority to ‘blue economy’

SINGAPORE: Delegated by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications, is leading the Sultanate’s delegation at the first World Congress on Maritime Heritage (WCMH). The Sultanate, represented by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, is the main sponsor of the congress. The three-day event was opened on Wednesday with a welcome opening remark by Koji Sekimizu, former Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and an opening statement by Dr Janil Buthuchery, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore.

Dr Futaisi stressed the depth of the ancient maritime relations linking the Sultanate with Singapore. Giving a presentation on the history of Oman through the ages, he referred to the Sultanate’s relations with the countries of the region and the world, in addition to Sultanate’s economic and commercial trade throughout history and its contribution to cultural communication, as well as transfer of values, ethics and cultures among nations, which has gained it a special position among civilisations. He reaffirmed the attention accorded by the Sultanate’s government to maritime activity and the blue economy under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, to preserve the Sultanate’s historical position in the field of maritime activity.

The minister said that the conference helps in communicating globally and highlighting the importance of history and maritime heritage in the growth of the maritime sector and future development. Saying that history holds many things through which we can foresee future, he said that the conference highlights the Sultanate’s historic role as a great maritime nation with deep history of trade and civilised communication among nations. The congress is organised in cooperation with the International Congress of Maritime Museums (ICMM), the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), IMO and the North American Marine Environment Protection Association.

The conference is attended by more than 300 participants representing governments, international and regional organisations and companies and institutions dealing in maritime affairs, such as shipping and insurance, representatives of seaports, maritime education centres, museums and experts in maritime affairs. — ONA