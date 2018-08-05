Oman 4x400m relay team out of Asian Games

MUSCAT, AuG 5 – Oman’s athletics men’s relay team 4×400 metres will not take part in the upcoming Asian Games which will be held in Jakarta from August 16 to September 2. This decision was approved by the board members of Oman Athletics Association as the team did not achieve good results in their last participation at West Asian Championship in Jordan in July. Oman’s athletics team will be represented by six athletes of the three following teams: 100m race, 200m and relay team of 4×100 metres. Oman’s athletics icon Barakat al Harthy, Fatik Quissan, Mohammed al Saadi, Ammar al Seifi, Rashid al Asmi and Obaid al Qarni form the team.

Barakat continued his preparation for Asian Games in Spain prior moving to Malaysia for the final preparatory camp, while other Omani athletes are coached by Mohammed al Hoti and Hamood al Dalhami in Salalah and Muscat. Oman’s athletics team bagged three medals in its last participation at West Asian Championship in Jordan. Barakat al Harthy won gold medal at 100-metre race with an Oman record of 9.97 seconds. Relay team of 4×100 metres bagged gold medal. Salim al Rawahi claimed a bronze medal in long jump.

FATMA IN CHINA

Sultanate’s tennis star Fatma al Nabhani will take part in the China International Tournament from August 10 to 15 as part of her preparation for Asian Games. On the other hand, Mohammed al Nabhani is training currently at France and he will play with Fatma in mixed doubles category.

OMAN HOCKEY TEAM TO PLAY PAKISTAN

Oman national Hockey team will travel to Indonesia on August 16 for short camp prior to participating at the Asian Games. The hockey team, coached by Taher Zaman, will take on Pakistan during the camp as a final friendly match prior entering to the competitions. Dr Khamis al Rahbi, General Secretary of Oman Hockey Association, confirmed that the national team will compete to register good results in this participation and develop the Sultanate’s Asian ranking. The Sultanate’s delegation in Jakarta will be led by Shaikh Khalid Mohammed al Zubair, Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee. The delegation comprises 88 members representing eight different sports.