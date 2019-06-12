Oman 2040 to feature innovative ideas of youths on Saturday

Muscat, June 12 – The Youth Platform presentation event — an Oman 2040 Vision initiative — will be held on Saturday at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Madinat Al Irfan. The event will be launched by Dr Hamad bin Said bin Sulaiman al Aufi, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries. The event aims to highlight the participating ideas and projects in the Youth Platform that will be judged by panels from both public and private sectors, and will be presented to investors and stakeholders. These projects belong to up to 400 participants that have been divided within 13 different fields. The platform aims to involve the Omani youth by giving them the opportunity to create innovative solutions through the use of open innovation methodology.

The Youth Platform is considered as one of the most significant youth events accompanying the Oman 2040 Vision National Conference, which was held earlier this year in January. This event will showcase the innovative ideas of the Omani youth with the participation of 63 different teams. After serious consultations made by the event’s facilitators in evaluating the participating teams and projects, the number of teams was narrowed down to 43 according to specific evaluation criteria. Some of the most important criteria are the clarity of the project’s idea and its correlation to national priorities, its social and economic benefits, its ability to persuade and its marketability.