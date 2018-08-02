Olympic team to take on Uzbekistan at opening match in Vietnam tourney

Oman national under-23 (Olympic) football team will take on Uzbekistan in the opening match of Vietnam international friendly football tournament. The match will kick-off at 1:30 pm (Oman time) in Hanoi on Friday.

The Olympic team had internal camp recently in Muscat and played two friendly matches against Palestine on July 26 and 29 at Royal Guard of Oman Stadium

in Seeb. The first match ended in a goalless draw while Oman beat Palestine in second match 4-2.

The squad

Sultan Said, Faisal al Hambasi (Al Nasr), Baraa al Mawaali, Issam al Subhi (Al Shabab), Faisal al Harthi, Zaher al Aghbari, Ihad al Balushi, Abdullah al shabibi, Yousef al Malki (Seeb), Yousef al Shieadi, Ammar al Rushaidi, Mohsin al Ghassani, Omaran al Hedi (Suwaiq), Thwaini al Mukhaini, Motaism al Muhajari, Ibrahim al Mukhaini (Al Oruba), Mohammed al Qaidi (Al Salam), Aahed al Hudaifi, Qadhafi al Mahrooqi, Hussain al Habsi (Al Mudhaibi), Yousef al Ghelani, Abdullah al Mashiki (Sur), Saud al Moqbali (Suhar) and Arshad al Alawi.