Olympic team set for Vietnam tourney

MUSCAT, July 22 – Oman national under-23 (Olympic) football team is gearing up for the upcoming participations during its current internal camp in Muscat. The Olympic team will have two friendly matches against Palestine on July 26 and 29 at Royal Guard of Oman Stadium in Seeb. The Oman Olympic team, coached by Hamed al Azani, is preparing very hard prior to their participation at Vietnam international friendly football tournament which is scheduled to kick off on August 1.

Oman Olympic team squad comprise of the following: Sultan Said, Faisal al Hambasi (Al Nasr), Baraa al Mawaali, Issam al Subhi (Al Shabab), Faisal al Harthi, Zaher al Aghbari, Ihad al Balushi, Abdullah al shabibi, Yousef al Malki (Seeb), Yousef al Shieadi, Ammar al Rushaidi, Mohsin al Ghassani, Omaran al Hedi (Suwaiq), Thwaini al Mukhaini, Motaism al Muhajari, Ibrahim al Mukhaini (Al Oruba), Mohammed al Qaidi (Al Salam), Aahed al Hudaifi, Qadhafi al Mahrooqi, Hussain al Habsi (Al Mudhaibi), Yousef al Ghelani, Abdullah al Mashiki (Sur), Saud al Moqbali (Suhar) and Arshad al Alawi.

