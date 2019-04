Ahmad Pathoni –

When Indonesian voters vote on April 17, they have to choose between an incumbent whose man-of-the people image has been tarnished and a nationalist former general with a questionable human rights record.

The election pitting Joko Widodo and Prabowo Subianto is a repeat of the 2014 poll, which Joko narrowly won.

Joko appears to be on track for re-election, with most recent polls suggesting he has a comfortable two-digit lead, but analysts say Prabowo could still pull off a surprise.

When Joko won the election five years ago, he was an outsider with no ties to the country’s political and military elite, having risen from obscurity as a furniture businessman who later became the mayor of the mid-sized town of Solo in Central Java. Today he counts former generals with ties to the country’s autocratic past among his trusted aides.

Joko has touted his successes in improving the country’s dilapidated infrastructure by building new roads, ports, airports and dams. His government has completed a trans-Java highway stretching about 1,000 km and built or renovated airports and seaports. He also recently inaugurated the first metro line in the capital, Jakarta.

But Joko’s human rights record still leaves much too be desired, activist groups and analysts say.

Rights activists say he has not pursued meaningful policy initiatives to address past human rights violations, a key campaign promise. The president also appears to be increasingly thin-skinned in the face of criticism. Joko “has allowed human rights, the rule of law and the protection of minorities to weaken since he was elected in 2014,” said Ben Bland, an Indonesia expert at the Lowy Institute, an Australian think-tank.

“Law enforcement has become politicised, with critics arrested and jailed on questionable charges,” he wrote on the institute’s website.

Joko’s choice as his running mate of senior cleric Ma’ruf Amin, who is known for his harsh views, has raised concerns that he is pandering to the religious right.

On the economic front, growth has been stagnant, at around 5 per cent annually, falling short of Joko’s campaign promise of 7 per cent. Analysts said Indonesia’s economy needs to grow faster than 5 per cent to escape the so-called “middle income trap,” a phenomenon in which a country’s growth slows after reaching certain levels.

The country has also struggled with a widening account deficit and a weak currency, which fell in September to the lowest level since the 1997-1998 Asian financial crisis.

Corruption in the government remains rampant despite Joko’s reputation as incorruptible. Several of his political allies have been jailed or arrested for corruption.

Setya Novanto, chairman of the Golkar party, a member of the ruling coalition, was last year sentenced to 15 years in jail for receiving $7.3 million in kickbacks for garnering parliamentary support for a $440-million government project to issue electronic ID cards. Prabowo has promised to treat all citizens equally, regardless of their ethnicity or religion.

“Our teachers, our Islamic clerics have always taught us that Indonesia’s Islam is one that brings good to all things in the universe,” Prabowo told more than 100,000 supporters during a rally in Jakarta recently.

But many remain suspicious of the challenger. Prabowo, a firebrand nationalist, counts among his supporters conservative groups that have persecuted minority sects. “Minority groups like us can’t expect much of either candidate,” said a spokesman for the Ahmadiyah Indonesia Community, Yendra Budiana.

Prabowo himself has been accused of rights violations during his time in the army in the 1990s, including over the kidnappings and disappearances of pro-democracy activists in the dying days of the Suharto regime in 1998. — dpa

