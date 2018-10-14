Old Muscat airport up for investment

MUSCAT: Oman Aviation Group (OAG) has announced major opportunities for investment at the old Muscat International Airport terminal. The investments will be opened for commercial activities such as aviation training centre, iconic brand retailer, three to four star hotel, fixed wing and rotary aircraft fixed-base operator (FBO), F&B retail, smart furnished offices, public transport, courier and postal services and emergency and general hospital. The activities are subject to rules and regulations of the Sultanate and approvals from the relevant authorities. All queries are to be submitted by October 25 and submissions by November 8.

