OJFA’s Japanese language course begins from July 1

MUSCAT: Enthusiasts eager to learn the Japanese language now have a great opportunity. Oman Japan Friendship Association (OJFA), in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan, has announced the Japanese language course which will be taught by a native teacher.

The course, which will commence from July 1, will last until September 30. Registrations will begin from tomorrow, June 27.

The three-month course will be conducted at OJFA Room, Parking Building, Al Assalah Towers, Ghubrah South.

The weekly schedule for the course will be: Level 1 – Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 pm to 8:30 pm, Level 2 – Sundays and Tuesdays from 5 pm to 6:30 pm, Level 3 – Sundays and Tuesdays from 7 pm to 8:30 pm and Level 5 and Intermediate – Wednesdays from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

According to a spokesperson from OJFA “The Japanese language course has consistently received an overwhelming response, encouraging us to offer many such opportunities to enthusiasts. There is no doubt that knowledge of a secondary language is always beneficial both in personal and professional ambitions.

“There is a lot that goes into conducting such a specialised course. Passion, dedication and willingness for hard work in spite of the busy schedules help make this a success. This time too, we are confident that students will get an enriching opportunity to learn and make the most of their new found talent.”

The Japanese language course is thoughtfully designed to offer individuals of all nationalities the opportunity to explore the subtleties of modern Japanese and to develop basic conversational skills while also learning about the Japanese culture and civilisation. Moreover, with limited number of seats, students are assured of individual attention.

Japanese language enthusiasts seeking more information about the course are encouraged to contact Ms. Kawai on 98986397 or e-mail: yuka-kawai04@hotmail.com.

Those seeking more information about the location can refer to the GPS coordinates 23°34’55.5”N 58°23’53.5”E.

