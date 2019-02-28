OJA, UN Info Centre discuss media training

MUSCAT: Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Chairman of the Omani Journalists Association (OJA), met with Samir Imtair al Darabi, Director of United Nations (UN) Information Centre for Gulf Countries, who is currently visiting the Sultanate.

The two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the UN Information Centre for Gulf Countries and the OJA in various matters related to media training, rehabilitation and communication between the association and the UN centres, as well as speeding up the centre’s official authorisation in the Sultanate and other matters of cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Talib al Dhabari, Treasurer, Khalfan al Hassani, Finance Director, and Hamad al Qasmi, Board Member, Head of the Photography Committee at OJA.

Meanwhile, a ceremony was held on Wednesday at OJA to present Gulf Media Personality Award 2019 under the patronage of Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saeedi, Secretary-General of the State Council to Ahmed bin Issa al Zadjali, Editor-in-Chief of Al Shabiba newspaper. The ceremony was attended by Dr Al Araimi, Chairman of OJA.

The award, won by the Editor-in-Chief of Al Shabiba, is presented by the Arab and International Relations Council (Carinter) and granted by the Arab Association for Press and Free Media (ARAPRESS), one of Carinter institutions, follows the Arab and media affairs, to a Gulf media personality who contributed to the promotion and deepening of Arab media principles and values in the Arabian Gulf region.

— ONA

