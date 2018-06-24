Local 

OJA to honour journalists on June 26

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Oman Journalists Association (OJA) will hold on June 26, Tuesday, a ceremony to honour the participants in the coverage of the tropical situation (Mekunu) that affected the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta, under the auspices of Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service. The ceremony will be held at the Grand Mall in Al Ghubrah to honour 33 journalists who have been active in covering the tropical situation. This recognition comes as a tribute to the journalists for their efforts to convey the true picture during Mekunu. During the event, about 100 photos taken by photographers during the tropical conditions will be displayed. — ONA

