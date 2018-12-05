OJA press Forum in Bidiya

Muscat: The 6th Press Forum, organised by the Omani Journalists Association (OJA), will kick on Thursday in Bidiya in the Governorate of North Al Sharqiyah. Nasser bin Sulaiman al Sibani, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television will open the forum. The forum, which is attended by 100 journalists from the association, includes a number of programmes and activities aimed at improving journalism and introducing journalists to cultural and economic potential of North Al Sharqiyah. — ONA