OJA fetes media men for Mekunu coverage

MUSCAT: The Oman Journalists Association (OJA) on Tuesday honoured participants for the media coverage during Cyclone Mekunu which affected the governorates of Dhofar and Al Wusta recently. The ceremony was sponsored by Shaikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, Minister of Civil Service, who expressed his thanks and appreciation to all the media professionals and journalists who participated in the media coverage of the climatic conditions for their efforts to serve the country.

He also thanked OJA for honouring media professionals and journalists who participated in the media coverage during the cyclonic storm.

Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Chairman of OJA, in his speech praised the sincere efforts made by the media professionals and journalists involved in the coverage of the climate conditions, stressing that they presented a clear picture reflecting the image of the Omani media, whose features were first outlined by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, since the beginning of Blessed Renaissance.

Muayyad al Lami, Chairman of Federation of Arab Journalists (FAJ), and Chairman of Iraq Journalists Syndicate (IJS) said the Sultanate is respected by all because of the tolerance of Omani citizens, pointing out that the nation opened its doors to the world to solve its many problems. The ceremony was held at the Grand Mall Complex in Al Ghubrah and honoured 33 journalists from the members of the association who had an active role in the media coverage. An exhibition of 100 pictures by photojournalists during the climatic situations was held.

The ceremony was attended by Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, members of the Board of Directors of OJA journalists and media professionals from various media in the Sultanate. — ONA

Related