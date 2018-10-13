Oil tech conference starts on Tuesday

Muscat: The Society of Petroleum Engineers will hold a three-day Hydraulic Fracturing Technology Conference and Exhibition for the first time in the Middle East. The conference will be inaugurated by Salim bin Nasser al Oufi , Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas. Over 500 experts in the field of hydraulic fracturing, which is an important technique for enhancing oil and gas production from complex reservoirs, are expected to attend the conference. The conference brings together several international experts in the region to share experiences and best practises in this area. — ONA

